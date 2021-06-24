Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

