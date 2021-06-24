Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,597 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

BKI stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.