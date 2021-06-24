Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,507 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $245.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.