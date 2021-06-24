Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.02 and a 52 week high of $361.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

