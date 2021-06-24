Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10,450.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $58,084,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

VIPS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,937,470. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

