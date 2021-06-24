Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.83. 8,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

