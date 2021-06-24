Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000. KLA makes up approximately 1.6% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLA stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.97. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.44. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

