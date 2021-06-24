Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 10,834 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 761.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $454.98. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.08. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $256.85 and a 52-week high of $464.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

