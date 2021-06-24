Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 264,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 7,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.22. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

