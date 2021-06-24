AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,896 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of AMC Networks worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMCX stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

