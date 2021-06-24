AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

