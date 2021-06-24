Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 243.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMED stock opened at $243.96 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.38 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.54.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

