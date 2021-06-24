American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,456,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after buying an additional 265,380 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.54 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

