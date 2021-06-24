American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.12% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $41,527,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $477,018.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,560 shares of company stock worth $10,261,044. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

