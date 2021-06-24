American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 193,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $1,697,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,375,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $335,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.51. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.