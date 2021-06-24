American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,347 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of American Public Education worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $6,655,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $532.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. Research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

