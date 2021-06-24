American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,346 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.23% of American Well worth $50,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $2,482,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Well by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100,338 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,274 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,340. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

