Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,150 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Americold Realty Trust worth $97,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

COLD stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

