AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,602 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $266.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.