Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.79

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Amplifon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.