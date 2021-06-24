Amy E. Weaver Sells 819 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $243.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,634. The firm has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.24.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.