Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $159.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

