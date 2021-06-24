Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

