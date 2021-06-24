Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million.

SOLO has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis increased their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 3,191,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $482.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.77. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

