Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million.

FDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

