Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce sales of $453.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $451.75 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $439.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

MAXR opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.