Analysts Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $359.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.50 million and the highest is $370.80 million. South State reported sales of $216.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in South State by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 10.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after acquiring an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

