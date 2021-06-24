Analysts’ Downgrades for June, 24th (BP, CSLLY, DLTR, ERIC, FMC, INVH, LMNL, PSYTF, RGPCF, TAIPY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 24th:

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $102.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $117.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

