Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $218.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.11 million and the lowest is $203.09 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $81.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $848.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.46 million to $877.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.43 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

