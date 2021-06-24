Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $218.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.11 million and the lowest is $203.09 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $81.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $848.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.46 million to $877.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.43 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

