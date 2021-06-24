Analysts Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Blink Charging posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 25,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,758. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 3.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

