Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Clarus posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $763.12 million, a P/E ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. Clarus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

