Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report $260.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Copa reported sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,695.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million.

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83. Copa has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Copa by 1,244.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copa by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

