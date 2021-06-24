Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.10. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53. CSX has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.