Analysts Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). DarioHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million.

DRIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $6,122,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRIO stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $350.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

