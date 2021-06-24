Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

