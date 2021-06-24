Analysts Expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. LiveXLive Media reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveXLive Media.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 706,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. LiveXLive Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

