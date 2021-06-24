Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

NTRS stock opened at $112.25 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.