Analysts Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Translate Bio reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBIO. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of TBIO opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 0.92. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after buying an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.