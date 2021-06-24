Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report sales of $165.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.60 million to $165.50 million. Trupanion reported sales of $117.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $680.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of TRUP opened at $110.85 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.78 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,159 shares of company stock worth $2,303,898. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

