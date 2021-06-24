Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce $135.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.44 billion to $137.77 billion. Walmart posted sales of $137.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $551.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $135.96 on Thursday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.01.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

