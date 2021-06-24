Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 24th (BAS, BN, CHW, CTS, EMP.A, HDI, K, KEY, PAY, PUM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 24th:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

was given a C$14.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$45.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.50 to C$57.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) was given a C$9.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €114.00 ($134.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) was given a C$30.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

