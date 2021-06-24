Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI):

6/22/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $158.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $158.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been gaining from its increased focus on sales-building initiatives, Cheddar’s business model transformation and technology-driven moves. These include simplifying kitchen systems, improving sales planning and scheduling, and operational excellence to enhance guest experience, develop new core menu items, allow customization and make smarter promotional investments. Moreover, its focus on online ordering bode well. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, the coronavirus related woes persists. Due to the social distancing protocol, traffic in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 is likely to remain low.”

5/11/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.91. 81,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.91 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Darden Restaurants Inc alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.24. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.