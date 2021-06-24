Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) in the last few weeks:

6/14/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $347.00 to $261.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $305.00 to $331.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $305.00 to $331.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $302.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $285.00 to $281.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $242.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $277.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $358.00 to $307.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $325.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertex beat Q1 estimates for earnings and sales. Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the impact of the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta’s early approval and launch was a significant milestone for Vertex. Trikafta is crucial for Vertex’s long-term growth as it has the potential to treat up to 90% of CF patients. Meanwhile, Vertex’s non-CF pipeline is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2021. Business development is also a priority. Vertex has collaborations with several companies. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. Meanwhile, though Trikafta is expected to remain a key revenue driver in 2021, additional ex-US penetration and reimbursement agreements are uncertain. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so”

5/3/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

VRTX stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.56. 72,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,316. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

