Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group (VOD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group (LON: VOD) recently:

6/24/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 5.36 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 125.30 ($1.64). 151,497,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,044,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.66. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market cap of £35.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 417.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

