Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Range Resources (RRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Range Resources (NYSE: RRC):

6/21/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/18/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

6/10/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/19/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2021 – Range Resources had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/27/2021 – Range Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank.

RRC traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 194,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

