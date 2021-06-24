Analyzing Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acerinox and thyssenkrupp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $5.33 billion 0.58 $56.03 million $0.19 30.30 thyssenkrupp $32.37 billion 0.20 $10.74 billion N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Acerinox.

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 0.39% 3.51% 1.23% thyssenkrupp 36.47% -60.91% -13.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acerinox and thyssenkrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 0 4 0 3.00 thyssenkrupp 0 1 1 0 2.50

thyssenkrupp has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.93%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Acerinox.

Risk and Volatility

Acerinox has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acerinox beats thyssenkrupp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs. Its Long Stainless Steel Products segment provides angles, bars, black bar, cold rolled and hot rolled reinforcement bar, color coated wire, hexagonal wire rod, hot rolled reinforcement coil, peeled bar, profiles, reinforcement wire, wires, and wire rods. Acerinox, S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Plant Technology segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface ship building, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

