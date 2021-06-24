Analyzing UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

UMeWorld has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMeWorld and CyberArk Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A CyberArk Software 0 3 12 0 2.80

CyberArk Software has a consensus target price of $164.18, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Given CyberArk Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMeWorld and CyberArk Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CyberArk Software $464.43 million 11.45 -$5.76 million $0.55 247.38

UMeWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberArk Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A CyberArk Software -4.96% 0.76% 0.34%

Summary

CyberArk Software beats UMeWorld on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, a holding company, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. The company's K-12 flagship product is UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs. The company's platform provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments, and productivity tools that enhance the performance of educators and students. Its products also enable educators to track student performance in real-time to address individual student learning gaps, while allowing administrators to monitor student progress and measure teacher effectiveness. UMeWorld Limited serves schools, teachers, students, and parents through online and mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld has a strategic cooperation with Miniso. UMeWorld Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Service that provides artificial intelligence based and security-first approach to manage identities, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

