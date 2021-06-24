Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.78 ($0.05). 79,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 199,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

In related news, insider Charles Duncan Soukup purchased 125,000 shares of Anemoi International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Anemoi International Company Profile (LON:AMOI)

Anemoi International Limited intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

