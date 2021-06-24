Anglo American plc Declares Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 130,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,916. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.29.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

