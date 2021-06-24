ANON (ANON) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, ANON has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $34,320.55 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047051 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021080 BTC.

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

